2012年 9月 13日

New Issue-BNY sells $550 mln perpetual preferred stock

Sept 12 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp 
on Wednesday sold $550 million of Series C non-cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP
Morgan, and Bank of New York Mellon were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP 

AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 5.2 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/20/2012
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     CALLABLE    09/20/2017

