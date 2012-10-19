版本:
New Issue- BNY sells $1.5 mln in 3-part notes

Oct 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp on
Thursday sold $1.5 billion of 3-part senior secured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of New York, Morgan Stanley, RBS and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BNY

TRANCHE 1
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 0.7 PCT     MATURITY    10/23/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.897   FIRST PAY   04/26/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 0.735 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 33 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 

TRANCHE 2
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    10/23/2015
           + 23BPS
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/23/2012 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTLERLY
FITCH AA-MINUS                NON-CALLABLE   N/A
         
TRANCHE 3
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 1.3 PCT     MATURITY    01/25/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.857   FIRST PAY   01/25/2013
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 1.328 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

