New Issue- BNY sells $1.5 mln in 3-part notes

Oct 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of 3-part senior secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of New York, Morgan Stanley, RBS and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BNY TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 0.7 PCT MATURITY 10/23/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.897 FIRST PAY 04/26/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.735 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 33 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 10/23/2015 + 23BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/23/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTLERLY FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.3 PCT MATURITY 01/25/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.857 FIRST PAY 01/25/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.328 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A