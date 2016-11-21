MOVES-BNY wealth unit names head of US regional portfolio managers

Nov 21 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a part of
the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Stephanie
Giroux to lead its regional portfolio managers serving the high
net worth residents of Westchester, New York and Fairfield
County, Connecticut.
As regional managing director and team leader for portfolio
management in the firm's White Plains, New York office, Giroux
will be responsible for building advisory teams, customized
client solutions and growing the wealth management business.
Giroux was previously a senior investment strategist and
regional investment manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank, a part
of Wells Fargo & Co.
She will be reporting to BNY Mellon Wealth Management
Managing Director Bob Schwerdel.
