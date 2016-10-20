BNY Mellon CEO sees more consolidation in asset management industry

Oct 20 Senior BNY Mellon Corp executives
said on Thursday they expect to see more consolidation in the
asset management industry and Chief Executive Gerald Hassell did
not rule out that the bank could be a buyer in a market that is
punishing actively managed funds.
"I do think there will be further consolidation," Hassell
said, when asked by an analyst if the custody bank might be a
buyer. "It's going to be a scale business. We're always mindful
of looking at our portfolio the right way from a business and
shareholder perspective. So we'll see."
