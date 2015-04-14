BNY Mellon CEO gets support and rebuke from board member

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
NEW YORK, April 14 BNY Mellon Corp CEO Gerald Hassell on Tuesday received support and a rebuke from one of the bank's newest board members.
Trian Fund Management's Ed Garden, who joined the bank's board about four months ago, said nobody on the board is satisfied with BNY Mellon's past performance under Hassell's leadership. Garden, who made his remarks at BNY Mellon's annual meeting in New York City, also said the board supports Hassell and his management team.
Going forward, Garden said Hassell and his team will be held accountable for meeting the bank's financial targets. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
ANKARA, Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017