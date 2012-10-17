BNY Mellon CEO - forex revenue comeback might not happen

BOSTON Oct 17 Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
foreign exchange revenue, hit hard by changing client
behavior and lower volatility in currency markets, might not
stage a comeback at the world's largest custody bank, Chief
Executive Gerald Hassell warned on Wednesday.
"So we're not going to rely on foreign exchange coming back
to the degree that it did," Hassell said on a conference call
with analysts and investors.
BNY Mellon said on Wednesday that third-quarter total fee
revenue, which was nearly flat at $2.88 billion, was hurt by a
45 percent decline in foreign exchange revenue. Rival State
Street Corp's third-quarter foreign exchange revenue
dropped 44 percent to $115 million from $204 million a year
earlier.
Both custody banks have been fighting lawsuits from
customers and U.S. authorities accusing them of overcharging on
some forex trades. While the banks deny any wrongdoing, they
concede that customers have shifted some of their forex activity
to cheaper alternatives.