UPDATE 2-BNY Mellon Q2 profit falls 37 pct on litigation charge

* FX revenue falls 15 pct
* Investment mgmt fees drop 3 pct
* Total revenue slides 6 pct
July 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said
on Wednesday that second-quarter net income dropped 37 percent
on lower foreign exchange revenue and after it paid $212 million
to settle an investor lawsuit.
The world's largest custody bank reported net income of $466
million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $735 million, or 59
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, BNY Mellon Chief Financial Officer
Todd Gibbons said the bank's core earnings in the quarter were
about 53 cents a share, matching the estimates of analysts.
As announced earlier this month, the results included an
after-tax charge of $212 million to settle an investor lawsuit
accusing the bank of imprudently investing their cash in a risky
debt vehicle that collapsed in 2008.
Quarterly revenue fell to $3.62 billion from $3.85 billion.
Assets under custody and administration amounted to $27.1
trillion, an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier.
Investment management fees declined 3 percent to $749
million on lower mutual fund revenue. But performance fees in
the quarter tripled to $54 million from year-ago levels.
Foreign exchange revenue fell 15 percent to $157 million.
BNY Mellon faces several lawsuits that accuse the bank of
overcharging on forex trades, but denies any wrongdoing.
The bank's wealth management unit reported average loans
totaled $7.76 billion, an increase of 13 percent over year-ago
levels. Wealth management's average deposits climbed 25 percent
to $11.3 billion.
The bank continued to book net inflows into its investment
funds. Long-term flows were $26 billion in the quarter as
clients pumped money into bond funds. Meanwhile, money market
funds experienced net outflows of $14 billion as investors
looked for higher interest rates in other products.
BNY Mellon shares are off 13 percent over the past year,
underperforming the 3.6 percent rise on the S&P 500 index
.