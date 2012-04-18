版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 18:42 BJT

BNY Mellon Q1 profit drops slightly

April 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit declined slightly as fees and other revenue were flat.

The world's largest custody bank reported net income of $619 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with $625 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐