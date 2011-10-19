BNY Mellon CEO vows not to be coerced on forex

BOSTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) Bank of New York Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell on Wednesday said he will not buckle to legal pressure over allegations his company has overcharged customers on some foreign exchange trades.

"We truly believe we have provided a valuable service at a fair price, and therefore, we will not be coerced into paying huge sums for no wrongdoing," Hassell said during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results.

Earlier this month, in two separate lawsuits seeking more than $2 billion, the Manhattan U.S. attorney and New York attorney general said BNY Mellon had misled clients about the method for determining rates it used for so-called standing instruction forex trades.

Hassell said standing instruction volumes have increased over the past two years. He said the upswing is "is very telling" because it reflects a measure of customer satisfaction.