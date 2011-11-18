UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon scores partial forex legal victory

* Judge dismisses 2 of 3 claims in Virginia forex lawsuit
* Virginia voluntarily dropped a claim in the suit
* State wants more than $900 mln in penalties, damages
Nov 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said
on Friday a state judge dismissed two of three of the remaining
claims in a Virginia lawsuit seeking about $932 million in
penalties and damages over foreign exchange trades executed for
public pension plans in that state.
But the Virginia Attorney General's office said in a
statement the central allegation in the case -- that the bank
violated the Fraud Against Taxpayers Act -- remains intact. The
case is still proceeding toward trial.
In a bench ruling on Friday, Fairfax County Circuit Court
Judge Terrence Ney dismissed two types of false claim
allegations, or theories, brought against BNY Mellon by
Virginia Attorney General Kenneth Cuccinelli. The state
voluntarily dropped another claim, while the remaining claim
accuses BNY Mellon of creating false forex pricing reports.
For BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, the
ruling was significant. It was the first time a judge ruled on
a false claim allegation in one of the forex lawsuits it is
defending against. False claims statutes tend to be similar
from state to state.
"We are pleased that the court dismissed two of the three
remaining claims brought by (Virginia) and we are gratified
that the judge scheduled a prompt hearing on the one remaining
claim," BNY Mellon said in a statement.
Cuccinelli's office said in a statement the court
unequivocally held the facts alleged were sufficient to allow
the lawsuit to proceed.
"There were three alternate theories of how the bank
violated the law," the statement said. "Two of the three
theories were dismissed without prejudice, which means the
commonwealth can refile them if it chooses. But the central
claim ... remains."
In August, Cuccinelli filed a lawsuit against BNY Mellon on
behalf of the $50 billion-plus Virginia Retirement System and
other public pension plans. The complaint accused the world's
largest custody bank of charging undisclosed markups on
standing-instruction forex trades.
Standing-instruction trades executed by BNY Mellon and
Boston-based State Street Corp (STT.N) have been the subject of
several lawsuits filed against the banks by public pension
plans around the United States. The trades, also called
nonnegotiable trades, are typically for amounts less than $1
million.
At a hearing set for Dec. 21, BNY Mellon will get another
chance to challenge the remaining claim in the case, which
accuses the bank of creating documents that showed false forex
prices. Ney disagreed on Friday with BNY Mellon's legal team
that the statute was misapplied in the case.
