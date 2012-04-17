BNY Mellon forex suits put under one court roof

| NEW YORK, April 17
NEW YORK, April 17 Eight federal court lawsuits
accusing Bank of New York Mellon Corp of routinely
overcharging clients on foreign exchange trades have been moved
to Manhattan federal court at the custody bank's request.
The cases were transferred on Monday by the United States
Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, according to an
order made public on Tuesday. The panel said it found common
questions of fact in cases filed in New York, California and
Pennsylvania.
"All actions share factual issues arising from allegations
concerning BNY Mellon's provision of foreign exchange services
to its clients," the order said.
BNY Mellon and State Street got into trouble by
promoting seemingly lower wholesale-type pricing on small,
retail-size forex trades called standing instruction
transactions. So-called negotiated trades, used by larger forex
traders, account for most of the banks' volume, but standing
instructions are usually much more profitable.
Pension funds in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New
York and Virginia, for example, claim the banks got their high
profit margins by loading them up with hidden price markups.
Both banks have said those claims have no merit.
In January, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and federal
prosecutors in New York reached a partial settlement over civil
fraud charges brought by the government last year accusing the
bank of overcharging clients for trading currencies.
Under the settlement, the two sides said, the bank would
disclose how it determines prices for certain transactions.
There was no mention of a monetary settlement, but the court
documents said the parties were continuing discussions. The
government sought hundreds of millions of dollars in civil
penalties.
The case is Clark et al v Hassell et al in U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-md-02335.