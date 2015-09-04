Massachusetts regulator investigates BNY Mellon fund pricing snafu

BOSTON, Sept 4 The top securities regulator of
Massachusetts said on Friday he is investigating the computer
glitch at BNY Mellon Corp that last month disrupted
pricing on more than $400 billion worth of mutual fund and
exchange-traded fund assets.
Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin said he has asked
BNY Mellon and six mutual funds the technical glitch in fund
accounting affected individual investors.
"In the warp-speed of trading these days computer problems
can happen," Galvin said in a press release. "But the fallout
that seems only to affect large financial institutions can hit
the average investor looking at his and her retirement money."
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul)