UPDATE 2-BNY Mellon pricing glitch affects billions of dollars of funds

(Adds details from BNY letter to clients)
By Jessica Toonkel and Tim McLaughlin
Aug 26 BNY Mellon Corp was scrambling to
fix a computer glitch on Wednesday that has delayed how billions
of dollars of assets are valued, throwing the U.S. funds
industry into disarray and damaging the reputation of the
world's largest custody bank.
BNY Mellon said an accounting system it relies on to
calculate the prices of clients' mutual funds and exchange
traded funds (ETFs) broke down over the weekend just as
investors headed into a global market meltdown sparked by fears
over the Chinese economy.
The system, run by financial software provider SunGard,
resumed with limited capacity on Tuesday but was still not fully
operational on Wednesday, leaving BNY Mellon with a backlog of
funds to price.
SunGard, which is being bought by rival software provider
Fidelity National Information Services, did not return
messages seeking comment.
BNY Mellon raised the alarm with regulators and held
emergency calls with customers to try and resolve the problem.
"No one here can understand why it's not up and running
yet," said one executive at a firm that was affected.
The glitch occurred on a SunGard system called InvestOne,
which is used by financial institutions managing more than $28
trillion in assets.
BNY Mellon said it outsources some of its net asset value
(NAV) calculations to SunGard.
The timing of the pricing glitch happened as China's stock
market meltdown reverberated around the globe, spooking
investors while casting doubt on whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates this year.
"No one needs any more uncertainly in the markets or in
investors' investment accounts," said Dan Sondhelm, senior vice
president at SunStar Strategic, a financial services consulting
company in Alexandria, Virginia.
Several dozen funds run by Federated Investors Inc
alone were affected by the pricing glitch, including the $1.2
billion Federated Muni and Stock Advantage Fund,
Federated said.
Invesco PowerShares Capital Management had 11 ETFs affected
by the glitch, a spokeswoman said.
In a letter to clients, BNY Mellon said, "We recognize the
trust that you have placed in us, and sincerely regret the
disruption this has caused you and your organization."
New York-based BNY Mellon has been under fire from some
hedge fund investors for having too many employees and not
reining in expenses. The bank has nearly $30 trillion in assets
under custody and administration. Smooth fund accounting is
something its clients rely on.
Its archrival, State Street Corp is considered the
No. 1 provider of mutual fund accounting services.
BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine said he did not know how
many funds had been affected.
In addition to Federated Investors, Guggenheim Investments
and First Trust Advisors both had ETFs affected by the glitch,
the firms said.
"The SunGard system became available with limited capacity
late yesterday," Heine said on Wednesday. "Our teams have been
working together to clear the backlog and we are working with
SunGard to resume normal processing as soon as possible."
BNY Mellon said it was able to construct Monday net asset
values (NAVs) for all affected funds. But there remains a
backlog of Tuesday NAVs that still need to be generated.
First Trust, which manages several exchange-traded funds,
said on Wednesday in a statement that the net asset value of
some of its funds contained errors greater than 1 percent.
"The errors resulted from a technical malfunction at our
third party administrator, the Bank of New York Mellon," First
Trust said.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston and Jessica Toonkel in
New York; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston.;
Editing by Andrew Hay, Carmel Crimmins and Lisa Shumaker)