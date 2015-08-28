BNY Mellon glitch disrupted pricing on nearly 5 pct of US funds

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 BNY Mellon Corp's computer glitch this week disrupted pricing on nearly 5 percent of U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to data from Morningstar Inc and Lipper Inc.
On Wednesday, for example, 1,307 mutual funds and ETFs had disrupted pricing, or 4.5 percent of the 28,812 funds that have net asset value calculations, according to Morningstar and Lipper.
An accounting system BNY Mellon uses to calculate fund values collapsed last weekend during an upgrade conducted by financial services software provider SunGard.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.