BNY Mellon glitch disrupted pricing on nearly 5 pct of US funds

Aug 28 BNY Mellon Corp's computer glitch this week disrupted pricing on nearly 5 percent of U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to data from Morningstar Inc and Lipper Inc.

On Wednesday, for example, 1,307 mutual funds and ETFs had disrupted pricing, or 4.5 percent of the 28,812 funds that have net asset value calculations, according to Morningstar and Lipper.

An accounting system BNY Mellon uses to calculate fund values collapsed last weekend during an upgrade conducted by financial services software provider SunGard.

