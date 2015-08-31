BNY Mellon says catching up providing missing fund prices

Aug 31 BNY Mellon Corp said it has worked
through a backlog of missing prices on about 1,200 mutual funds
and exchange-traded funds, more than a week after a software
glitch at the world's largest custody bank disrupted pricing for
about 5 percent of the U.S. fund industry.
BNY Mellon said on Monday it has completed production of
system-generated net asset values for ETFs through Friday. It
also generated NAVs for missing prices for all mutual fund
clients for Friday. The bank scrambled all last week to price
funds disrupted by a glitch that prevented the generation of net
asset values in a timely fashion.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)