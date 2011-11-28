ON THE MOVE: BNY Mellon Wealth hires regional director in Boston

Nov 28 BNY Mellon's wealth management unit has
hired a new regional director to oversee the firm's private
banking business in New England, the company said on Monday.
Penny Weeks, a 25-year industry veteran, joined BNY Mellon
in Boston earlier this month from Northern Trust (NTRS.O),
where she worked for five years, most recently as a senior vice
president and private banking team leader.
Weeks will oversee 10 private bankers who work directly
with clients throughout New England.
BNY Mellon's (BK.N) Boston office is one of the firm's
largest private banking centers, the company said, with Boston
among the ten largest wealth markets in the United States.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management altogether has about $170
billion in private client assets, with offices in the United
States and abroad.
Weeks also previously served for three years as a senior
private banker at U.S. Trust, the private wealth subsidiary of
Bank of America (BAC.N).
She now reports to BNY Mellon's managing director Erin
Gorman, who leads the firm's private banking business and heads
BNY Mellon's mortgage business nationally.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)