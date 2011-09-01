UPDATE 3- BNY Mellon CEO Kelly steps down

* BNY Mellon cites differing approaches to managing company
* Hassell, BNY Mellon's president, to take reins
* Kelly's departure seen as a surprise
(Adds details, succession plan, quotes, background, context)
By Svea Herbst and Dan Wilchins
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 31 Bank of New York
Mellon's (BK.N) Chief Executive Robert Kelly stepped down in a
surprise move, because of what the company said was
"differences in approach to managing the company."
BNY Mellon, one of the largest trust and custody banks, did
not elaborate on why Kelly, 57, was stepping down. The bank did
say the decision was a mutual agreement with the bank's board.
A biography still posted on BNY Mellon's website noted that
Kelly "was named one of America's Best CEO's for 2009" by
Institutional Investor magazine.
Gerald Hassell, BNY Mellon's 59-year-old president, is
taking over as chairman and chief executive. He has been with
BNY Mellon and before that Bank of New York for three decades.
BNY Mellon is looking to cut costs as low interest rates
have cut into its earnings growth, and it has been struggling
with lawsuits alleging it overcharged pension funds for foreign
exchange trades.
"This is an extreme surprise," said Gerard Cassidy, analyst
at RBC Capital Markets.
"The company is currently facing two major issues, the
planned downsizing and the ongoing foreign exchange litigation.
We don't know how or if his departure was related to them,"
Cassidy added.
The bank's shares have fallen by nearly a third this year,
underperforming competitor State Street Corp (STT.N) whose
shares have fallen by about 23 percent. On Wednesday before the
announcement, BNY Mellon's shares closed down 0.72 percent to
$20.67. In after hours trading, shares fell another 1.3
percent.
Kelly joined Mellon Financial Corp in 2006, after having
served was Chief Financial Officer of Wachovia, which was later
acquired by Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) When Bank of New York took
over Mellon in 2007, Kelly became Chairman and CEO of the
combined company.
He has considered leaving the bank before. In 2009, he was
in conversations to become the next chief executive of Bank of
America Corp, (BAC.N) but a deal never happened out.
UNSUSTAINABLE EXPENSE GROWTH
Another key bank executive left earlier this year -- Ronald
O'Hanley, who headed BNY Asset Management, moved over Fidelity
to head their asset management and corporate services unit.
BNY Mellon, like other trust and custody banks, manages
cash for companies and handles back-office processing of
securities and banking transactions for fund managers, among
its other businesses. The bank does not have retail branches,
but it did have $26.3 trillion of assets under custody and
administration as of June 30, and $1.3 trillion of assets under
management.
Low interest rates have squeezed profit growth which
hamper a number of their businesses. The company said earlier
in August that it plans to cut about 1,500 jobs, or 3 percent
of its workforce, to stem rising expenses. Kelly said at the
time that although revenue was rising, "expenses have been
growing unsustainably faster."
The bank has also faces multiple accusations of having
overcharged pension funds for foreign exchange trades by
failing to charge the funds the rates that the banks paid, and
instead forcing them to pay the highest rates of the day.
Recent market volatility also gave BNY Mellon more deposits
than it felt it could comfortably invest, forcing it to charge
extra to customers that boosted deposits dramatically over the
summer. [ID:nN1E7730Y0]
Kelly earned $19.4 million in 2010, making him among the
best paid CEOs of a public U.S. company.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst in Boston and Dan Wilchins in New
York, additional reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore;
Editing by Bernard Orr)