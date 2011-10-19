UPDATE 3-Forex, turmoil boost BNY Mellon profits

* Foreign exchange revenue rises 38 percent year over year
* Investment services fees totaled $1.8 billion
* Legal and severance costs rise
(Adds CEO comment on forex, money market funds, analyst
comment)
Oct 19 (Reuters) Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) said on
Wednesday that third-quarter net income rose 5 percent on
stronger investment services fees and a surge in revenue from
its controversial foreign exchange business.
Earnings at BNY Mellon and other U.S. custody banks,
however, are being pressured in an environment of ultra-low
interest rates. BNY Mellon, for example, said low interest
rates have forced it to waive fees on some of its money market
funds, hurting quarterly earnings by 5 cents a share, or about
$62 million after taxes.
But at the same time, BNY Mellon and archrival State Street
Corp (STT.N) said they were winning new business from
institutional clients who want to outsource some of their
activities to reduce costs during tumultuous times.
Even though BNY Mellon's new business wins for asset
servicing dropped to $96 billion in the third quarter from a
year-earlier level of $480 billion, revenue growth remained
consistent, BNY Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell told
Reuters during a telephone interview.
"The market is changing," Hassell said. "There are more
services around those assets than just custody. There are all
sorts of things not reflected in the custody number."
Demand for middle office outsourcing, for example, has
soared as hedge funds and other asset managers offload tasks
such as reconciling complex trades to custody banks.
An upswing in those activities helped boost BNY Mellon's
net income to $651 million, or 53 cents a share, from $622
million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 52 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Edward Jones analyst Tom Lewandowski said custody banks
surprised Wall Street analysts in the third quarter with
better-than-expected gains in assets under custody and
administration.
"The flight to safety you've seen across the banking
spectrum has offset the effects of an extremely low interest
rate environment," Lewandowski said.
At BNY Mellon, assets under custody and administration rose
to $25.9 trillion from $24.4 trillion a year earlier.
Another bright spot was BNY Mellon's foreign exchange
business -- a key source of profit but under attack over
allegations that it overcharged clients on certain trades.
The bank has denied any wrongdoing. But earlier this month,
in two separate lawsuits seeking more than $2 billion, the
Manhattan U.S. attorney and New York attorney general said BNY
Mellon had misled clients about the method for determining
rates it used for certain forex trades.
Hassell said his company will not be "coerced into paying
huge sums for no wrongdoing." In fact, he took satisfaction in
BNY Mellon's foreign exchange revenue surging 38 percent to
$221 million in the third quarter from a year ago.
On a conference call, he said the upswing "is very telling"
because it reflects a measure of customer satisfaction.
Net interest revenue rose 6 percent to $775 million as BNY
Mellon gathered more deposits from clients rattled by global
economic worries. The influx of deposits, though, pushed the
net interest margin down to 1.30 percent from 1.41 percent in
the second quarter and 1.67 percent a year earlier.
BNY Mellon shares rose 2 percent to $20.19 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. But the stock is down
22 percent over the past 12 months, compared with a 5 percent
rise for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)