BNY Mellon CEO says growth ahead in Boston

* Hassell offers rare geographic details amid cost-cutting

* Previous CEO had sought lower-cost locations

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Nov 29 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said he expects some growth in the company's Boston-area presence despite a round of cost-cutting.

The New York custodial bank on Nov. 14 unveiled a major round of consolidation aimed at saving up to $700 million by 2015. To date the bank had not given many details on its plans for particular locations, and Hassell was asked by about the outlook for its Massachusetts facilities and workforce on Tuesday at a luncheon speech in downtown Boston.

"We're continuing to add to our employee base here as we grow," he said in response to a question from the audience. When a reporter later asked about the outlook for the area, Hassell replied that "I think we're in slow-growth mode, a very slow-growth mode."

"We feel very good about the Boston community and our employees here," he said.

BNY Mellon has about 4,000 workers in the Boston metro area, Hassell said at the event sponsored by the Boston College Chief Executives' Club, up from 2,800 workers four years ago. It had 49,600 employees overall at Sept. 30. Most of its Massachusetts workers are involved in high-profit areas, including wealth management, institutional asset management and services.

Hassell, a long-time BNY Mellon executive, was named chairman and CEO of the bank on Aug. 31 after his predecessor in both roles, Robert Kelly, quit over what directors called "differences in approach to managing the company."

Kelly in July had outlined cost-cutting efforts that would likely include moving employees to lower-cost locations that aren't in major cities.

Though Kelly did not specifically mention moving jobs away from Boston, Hassell's comments could mark a change in geographic strategy by suggesting more stability for the bank's local wealth businesses. Large locations in the area include offices in Boston and the suburbs of Everett, Westborough and Wellesley, a company spokesman said.

Hassell did not go into detail on workers in other states and locations on Tuesday. But he said that while some of the cost-cutting would involve jobs, "most of it is our technology, infrastructure, our networks, our data centers, consolidating operations, doing a variety of things like that."

Hassell was also asked about lawsuits and investigations the bank faces from various regulators on whether it overcharged public pension funds for foreign-exchange trades. Hassell reiterated his position that while he will take a "pragmatic" approach to potentially settling the claims, the bank has treated customers fairly.

"We have said all along we have felt like we've been providing a valuable service at a fair price to our clients," Hassell said. Hassell also said he was "encouraged" by a judge's recent ruling in the bank's favor in a lawsuit in Virginia brought by the state's attorney general. In that ruling a state judge dismissed two of three claims against the bank, while allowing a fraud claim to proceed.

In his prepared remarks Hassell said markets and investor confidence face challenges from volatility driven by the factors like the rise of exchange-traded funds and high-frequency trading.

When ETFs and hedge funds that use high-frequency trading strategies embrace market rumors, it "turbo-charges the situation," Hassell said. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)