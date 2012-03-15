N.C. accuses BNY Mellon of $95 mln unauthorized investment

March 15 The treasurer of North Carolina
on Thursday accused Bank of New York Mellon Corp of
making an unauthorized, $95 million investment in notes issued
by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
The treasurer made the complaint in a civil lawsuit filed in
North Carolina's General Court of Justice, a state court. The
lawsuit accuses BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, of
making the investment in December 2006 on behalf of North
Carolina's state employees' retirement funds.
The value of the investment plunged by about $70 million
after Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2008.