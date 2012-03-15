UPDATE 1-N.C. sues BNY for $95 mln Lehman investment

* North Carolina pension funds had exposure to Lehman
* Lawsuit claims BNY exec joked about Lehman's shaky footing
* $95 million investment lost most of its value
March 15 North Carolina officials on
Thursday accused Bank of New York Mellon Corp of making
an unauthorized $95 million investment in Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc for the state and joking about the investment
bank's precarious footing just days before it collapsed.
The lawsuit, filed in North Carolina's General Court of
Justice, accuses BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank,
of making the investment in December 2006 on behalf of state
employees' retirement funds.
"Instead of taking action to protect the state or any other
securities lending clients by selling Lehman notes, which were
still trading at high value," the lawsuit said, "an executive of
(BNY Mellon) stated, 'My fingers are permanently crossed at this
point ... don't quit going to church!!!'"
BNY Mellon denied any wrongdoing.
"We believe the suit is without merit, and we will defend
ourselves vigorously," a BNY Mellon spokesman said.
The value of the investment for the North Carolina pension
funds plunged by about $70 million after Lehman filed for
bankruptcy protection in September 2008.
The North Carolina treasurer, who filed the lawsuit, said
the Lehman investment had a maturity in excess of two years and
less than three years, but was rated below the "AA" level that
the state required for such an investment.
The securities lending program was supposed to be a low-risk
way for the pension funds to earn fees to offset some of their
back-office costs.
The lawsuit said BNY Mellon had invested more than $2
billion in Lehman notes for itself and clients.
"If it started selling Lehman notes as a prudent fiduciary
would in light of Lehman's financial condition, that might cause
a run on Lehman, and thus it had a conflict of interest," the
lawsuit said.
Shares of BNY Mellon were up 4.6 percent at $24.26 in
afternoon trading.