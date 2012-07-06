UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon settles Sigma lawsuit for $280 mln

July 6 BNY Mellon Corp said it settled a
lawsuit by investors that accused the bank of imprudently
investing their cash in a risky debt vehicle that collapsed in
2008, and the bank recorded a $350 million pre-tax charge partly
related to the settlement.
The settlement is connected to the collapse of Sigma Finance
Corp, a $27 billion investment fund created by London-based
Gordian Knot Ltd. The structured investment vehicle (SIV) failed
in October 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.
Under a securities lending program, the bank invested and
lost a substantial portion of cash collateral in medium-term
notes issued by Sigma Finance, according to the class-action
lawsuit filed by CompSource Oklahoma.
BNY Mellon said the charge, which it recorded in its second
quarter, includes a potential payment of $280 million to settle
the Sigma-related class action.
JPMorgan Chase & Co in March agreed to pay $150
million to settle a lawsuit by pension funds and other investors
relating to its investments in the same fund.
A securities lending program typically lets an investor lend
securities to a broker-dealer in exchange for cash that a bank
invests on behalf of the investor.
SIVs typically used short-term borrowings to make
higher-yielding long-term investments. Many buckled as
short-term credit markets tightened or froze in 2007 and 2008.
"We are putting this litigation behind us, with no
significant impact on our capital position, while continuing to
make headway on other matters," said Gerald Hassell, chief
executive officer of BNY Mellon, in a statement.
The settlement is subject to court approval.
The company also said that after a review of the recently
released Basel III rulemaking, it estimates that it will have to
increase its Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratio by over 100
basis points.
The case is In re: CompSource Oklahoma, et al v BNY Mellon
and The Bank of New York Mellon, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Oklahoma, No.09-469.
Shares of the company were down 6 cents at $21.91 on Friday
on the New York Stock Exchange.