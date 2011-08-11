UPDATE 2-Two states sue BNY Mellon over FX trades

* Virginia and Florida claim BNY Mellon overcharged on FX

* Virginia seeks over $811 mln in civil penalties

* BNY and State Street subject of long running claims (Adds detail about lawsuits, background, bylines)

By Ross Kerber and Dan Levine

BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11 Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) was sued by two U.S. states on Thursday over allegations that the company overcharged pension funds on foreign exchange transactions.

The moves by Florida and Virginia escalate a legal battle over claims that custodial banks routinely overcharged their clients. California sued State Street Corp (STT.N) in 2009 over similar allegations.

BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine said the bank would fight the latest claims leveled by Florida and Virginia.

"The lawsuits filed by the Virginia and Florida attorneys general are unwarranted and reflect a flawed understanding of foreign currency markets," said Heine.

He added: "While our first choice is always an amicable resolution, we refuse to be coerced into paying for and admitting to wrongdoing where none exists."

Virginia's suit claims BNY Mellon assigned forex rates to the Virginia pension funds that were at the extremes of the ranges at which currencies actually traded on a given day -- rather than the actual rate at which the bank internally accounted for the trades.

The spread between the rates "generated the tremendous amount of undisclosed income" for the bank at the expense of the funds, the suit states. The Florida lawsuit makes similar claims.

High-level bank executives were aware of the arrangement, the Virginia suit also states. It quotes an email from one executive who wrote the standing-instruction trades were the most profitable and worried that fuller transparency for clients would lead to reduced fees.

Virginia and Florida had previously announced an intention to sue BNY Mellon. In both lawsuits filed by the two states on Thursday, officials technically were joining in whistleblower claims originally filed by FX Analytics.

Virginia's suit identifies FX Analytics as a Delaware partnership and connected to a former BNY Mellon employee working in its Pittsburgh offices.

Legal allies also have described the partnership as being tied to famed Massachusetts fraud investigator Harry Markopolos, who tried unsuccessfully for years to warn officials of the Bernard Madoff's well-known Ponzi scheme.

According to a court document filed on Thursday, Virginia seeks over $811 million in civil penalties from BNY Mellon, along with triple damages totaling $120 million.

BNY Mellon has previously argued that clients of its forex services knew what they were getting into when they opted for 'standing instruction' services that are typically used for smaller forex transactions - those of less than $1 million needed to get the best "wholesale" interbank rates.

As the bank put it in a statement: "(T)he fiduciary obligation and decision-making for these FX transactions - including decisions to participate in the standing instruction program - rests with our clients and their investment managers. We act only at their direction."

The Virginia case in the Circuit Court for the County of Fairfax is Commonwealth of Virginia et al. v. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CL-2009-15377.

The Florida case in the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County is State of Florida ex rel. FX Analytics v. The Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 2009 CA 4140.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Dan Levine; editing by Carol Bishopric, Bernard Orr)