版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 03:28 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Bill Burnett to wealth management team

Jan 7 Bank of New York Mellon hired Bill Burnett as senior wealth director at the its wealth management arm in Florida.

Burnett joins from Seacoast National Bank where he was responsible for leading the wealth management division's expansion in Palm Beach County.

Burnett will report to Managing Director Luis Castellanos. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐