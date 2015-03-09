MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Brian Seidman from BofA to boost U.S. wealth management business

March 9 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
appointed Brian Seidman to lead its wealth management team as
part of a plan to expand the firm's presence in top U.S. wealth
markets, including the greater New York area.
A 35-year financial services veteran, Seidman joins BNY
Mellona after 12 years in leadership roles at U.S. Trust, an
investment and wealth management firm acquired by Bank of
America Corp in 2007.
As regional managing director, he will be responsible to
grow BNY Mellon Wealth Management's business on Long Island and
will report to Robert Schwerdel, who leads the firm's Tri-State
region.
Seidman has previously been senior investment strategist at
Julius Baer Investment Management and chief investment
strategist for JP Morgan's Global Private Bank.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)