MOVES-BNY Mellon names Douglas Shulman senior executive vice president

Jan 7 Bank of New York Mellon appointed Douglas Shulman senior executive vice president and global head of client service delivery.

Shulman also joined the bank's executive committee, BNY Mellon said in a statement.

He joins from McKinsey & Co, where he was a senior adviser. Prior to that, Shulman was the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service.

BNY Mellon also appointed Dan Kramer executive vice president of client service delivery. Kramer replaces Andrew Bell, who retired from the company.

Kramer joins from JP Morgan, where he was a managing director. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
