UPDATE 2-BNY Mellon gives activist investor Trian Fund a board seat

Dec 2 Bank of New York Mellon said it
elected Ed Garden, a founding partner of activist investor Trian
Fund Management LP, to its board.
The investment firm, founded by Nelson Peltz, Peter May and
Garden in 2005, is known for pressing for change at companies in
which it invests.
Trian said in June that it had built a $1 billion stake in
BNY Mellon, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. As of Sept. 30, it owned a 2.57 pct stake
in the bank.
The investor has not made any public demands but has
privately urged the bank to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The addition of Garden, also the chief investment officer of
Trian, increases the size of BNY Mellon's board to 14, 13 of
whom are independent.
Garden, who also serves on the boards of Wendy's Co
and Family Dollar Stores Inc, will join the human
resources & compensation committee and the risk committee of BNY
Mellon's board.
The announcement came days after activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management disclosed a 1.6 percent stake in BNY Mellon.
BNY Mellon's shares rose 1.8 percent to close at $40.28.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Avik Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)