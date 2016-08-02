版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:41 BJT

MOVES-Elizabeth Murdy joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Denver team

Aug 2 Investment manager BNY Mellon appointed Elizabeth Murdy to the newly created position of wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Denver team.

Murdy joins from IWP Wealth Management, where she was client relationship manager. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐