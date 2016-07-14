版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 22:33 BJT

MOVES-Frieda Rakhman joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management as wealth director

July 14 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Frieda Rakhman as wealth director for BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Atlanta-based team.

Rakhman joins from Bessemer Trust, a privately owned multifamily wealth manager. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐