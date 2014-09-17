MOVES-BNY Mellon makes senior appointment in wealth management unit

Sept 17 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it hired Gary Cindrich as wealth director for business development in its wealth management unit.

Cindrich will join BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Pittsburgh office.

He joins from Virtual OfficeWare, where he was partner and senior vice-president of sales.

Cindrich has also worked as director of medical software sales at Delta Computing Solutions. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)