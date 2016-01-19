版本:
MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Jacqueline Joyston-Bechal from Bank of England

Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp has appointed Jacqueline Joyston-Bechal head of advisory compliance team in EMEA for investment services.

Joyston-Bechal, based in London, joins from Bank of England, where she was head of legal for the markets, banking and notes directorates. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

