MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Marcelino Pendas as a senior director

Nov 6 BNY Mellon Corp appointed Marcelino Pendas as a senior director and team leader in the bank's international wealth management group's Miami office.

The bank said Pendas will be responsible for expanding BNY Mellon's international private client business, with a focus on Latin America.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Pendas was director of trust sales for financial services firm Amicorp Services' private client group, with responsibility for developing relationships with intermediaries. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)