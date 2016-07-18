MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands Chicago office with 5 hires

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 BNY Mellon Wealth Management has made five senior executive appointments to its Chicago office.
The company, a part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Scott Sandee as a senior wealth director. Sandee was previously a private wealth adviser at BMO Private Bank and a wealth strategist with Northern Trust Corp.
It named Kelly Demers as vice-president and residential mortgage banker. Demers joins from JPMorgan Chase, where she was a private client mortgage banker.
Daniel Abbatacola has been named an underwriter in life insurance premium lending. Abbatacola was a senior underwriter at Northern Trust.
Joseph Schwall has been appointed as a senior private banker. Schwall joins from Northern Trust.
The firm also appointed Kevin Kosmak to a newly created team leader and senior wealth manager role. Kosmak, who comes from Northern Trust, was a senior portfolio manager and team leader there. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.