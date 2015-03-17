MOVES-Tony DePasquale joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management as senior director

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, the investment services unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Tony DePasquale senior director for business development in its Nevada office.
DePasquale joins from Elysien Private Wealth & Real Property, where he was president, BNY Mellon Wealth Management said.
DePasquale has earlier worked with Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi