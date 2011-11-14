BNY Mellon sees efficiency initiatives hitting net

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
Nov 14 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said it expects to take a hit against earnings of up to $100 million in the fourth quarter from efficiency initiatives.
The initiatives are part of a plan to achieve up to $700 million in pre-tax savings by 2015.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, on Monday detailed the plan in a slide-show presentation as part of its investor day.
The bank said it expects incremental expenses of $80 million to $100 million in the current quarter from the efficiency initiatives. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by John Wallace)
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share