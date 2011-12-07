BNY Mellon ending free ride for smallest clients

Dec 7 For Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
smallest clients, the free ride is coming to an end.
Chief Executive Gerald Hassell again emphasized on
Wednesday that the world's largest custody bank is slowly
rolling out a pricing model that treats small clients
differently from large clients.
Speaking at a Goldman Sachs financial services conference
in New York, Hassell said BNY Mellon bank is working to unravel
bundled services so smaller clients don't get big-client
treatment for free.
"We want to get paid for the services we deliver," he
said.
BNY Mellon has outlined plans for a tiered pricing
approach. Larger clients, such as big hedge funds, will
continue to receive a high level of service and customization,
while lower-tier clients receive a more standardized service
with less customization.
Previously, a significant number of the bank's
asset-servicing clients received the same treatment as BNY
Mellon's largest, most complex clients. But the bank was
receiving less than $100,000 in revenue per year on each of
those smaller accounts.
BNY Mellon said it may introduce a higher minimum price for
smaller clients and raise fees on selected larger clients who
don't meet the bank's minimum profit threshold.
The changes may result in a small amount of client
attrition and possibly a modest decline in assets under
custody, the bank has said.
But Hassell is slashing costs and rejiggering customer
pricing to improve margins that have been weighed down by low
interest rates. Last month, the bank unveiled a program to
create up to $700 million in savings by 2015 through
automation, improved business operations and consolidation of
technology applications.
Many Wall Street analysts applauded the size of the cost
savings program, but some have said it points to a larger
problem.
"On the negative side, the magnitude of action required, in
our opinion, is indicative of the burden of too many disparate
businesses and too many systems that came from too many
acquisitions over many years," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jeffrey
Hopson wrote in a recent research note. "There is obvious
execution risk in terms of client disruption, corporate
distraction and extended time period for payback."
Hassell has promised to return capital to shareholders
through dividends and stock buybacks. He has said one of the
best investments BNY Mellon can make is in its own stock, which
is down 29 percent over the past 12 months. During that same
period, the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index has
dropped 17 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index has risen 2.5 percent.
Mike Mayo, an analyst at Credit Agricole Securities, said
even if BNY Mellon achieves its savings target, the bank isn't
showing as much benefit, given its scale, as it should.
In a research note, Mayo said BNY Mellon and Boston-based
State Street Corp have been battling a decline in
aggregate asset-servicing fees. Those fees, he said, have
declined as a percentage of total assets under custody over the
past decade.