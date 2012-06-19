BNY Mellon settles with Prudential Fin over forex trades

| June 18
June 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp will
compensate Prudential Financial Inc after the insurer
complained about the pricing of its foreign exchange
transactions, according to a recent court filing by the U.S.
Justice Department.
Over the past year, BNY Mellon has faced claims - from
customers, the Justice Department, and state attorneys general -
that the bank improperly charged customers for currency trading.
Its settlement with Prudential indicates that the bank may be
willing to settle with at least some customers.
The deal came to light in an amended lawsuit that the
Justice Department filed earlier this month against BNY Mellon.
BNY Mellon agreed to repay more than half the revenue it
generated from the Prudential currency trades in question,
according to the amended Justice Department complaint.
Elsewhere in the complaint, the Justice Department said BNY
Mellon generated more than $28 million from the trades with
Prudential. A deal came in April after the insurer complained,
and a bank executive said it heard "loud and clear."
The Justice Department in October sued BNY Mellon in federal
court in New York, alleging the bank defrauded federally insured
banks in handling foreign exchange. The Justice Department and
state attorneys general have alleged that BNY Mellon clients
were often given the worst rates of the trading day, or almost
the worst rates, when they traded currency with the bank.
A Prudential spokesman declined to comment. BNY Mellon said
in an emailed statement on Monday that it has done nothing
wrong, and will continue to defend itself vigorously. It
declined to comment about Prudential specifically, but said it
"will be pragmatic in resolving these issues."
EXAMPLE
A foreign exchange trade for Prudential's trades was used as
an example in the Justice Department's amended lawsuit this
month. The U.S. government described an Oct. 23, 2008,
transaction that BNY Mellon handled for Prudential in which it
priced a deal that was "very close to the worst rate of the
day."
"If the transaction had been performed according to best
execution standards, per the bank's representations, Prudential
would have received a more favorable rate," the lawsuit said.
Last month, BNY Mellon won a court victory when a state
judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit that alleged the bank
overcharged for currency transactions handled for pension funds
in Virginia.
But in California, BNY Mellon won only a partial victory in
a similar lawsuit, with some charges being thrown out and some
not.
The Justice Department's lawsuit alleges that BNY Mellon
defrauded custodial clients between at least 2000 and 2011 when
it exchanged currencies using standing instruction.
From 2007 to 2010, the bank generated more than $1.5 billion
from its top 200 standing-instruction clients, the lawsuit
alleges. An appendix to the lawsuit lists state, local and
corporate clients who used the bank to handle currency trades
using standing instruction, a program allowing the bank to
consistently handle trades for the client.
The Justice Department's latest lawsuit also singles out BNY
Mellon executive David Nichols, alleging he "fraudulently misled
customers about the foreign exchange service" the bank provided
to clients.
BNY Mellon said in an emailed statement to Reuters that "the
belated decision to single out one employee is deeply
troubling." A lawyer for Nichols declined to comment.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
STANDING INSTRUCTION CLIENT
In 2011, as BNY Mellon drew scrutiny for how it traded
money, Prudential representatives met with BNY Mellon executives
to discuss how BNY Mellon determined its currency-exchange
costs. The Justice Department lawsuit alleged that BNY Mellon
didn't disclose it used at or near a least-favorable rate for
clients.
BNY Mellon, the lawsuit alleged, "intentionally" sought to
"mislead Prudential so that it would remain a standing
instruction client. Indeed, Prudential would have looked
elsewhere for foreign exchange services had (BNY Mellon) been
truthful."
The two financial firms continued to discuss the
currency-exchange costs, resulting in an August 2011 disclosure
where BNY Mellon "admitted" it had made more than $28 million in
revenue between 2006 and 2011 for handling standing-instruction
currency transactions for Prudential. A month later,
"representatives of Prudential expressed dissatisfaction with
the way Prudential's standing instruction transactions had been
priced."
The BNY Mellon executive in charge of the Prudential account
"responded that Prudential's message had been heard loud and
clear."