UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon 1st-quarter profit rises on foreign exchange trading

April 22 BNY Mellon Corp said Wednesday
first-quarter earnings rose 16 percent, beating Wall Street
estimates, as the bank lowered expenses and saw revenue from
trading foreign currencies surge from year-ago levels.
BNY Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell has been under
pressure from hedge fund activists unhappy with expense controls
and profit growth at the world's largest custody bank. But in
the first quarter, non-interest expense at the bank fell 1
percent to $2.7 billion from year-ago levels.
The custody bank's earnings were $766 million, or 67 cents a
share, compared with $661 million, or 57 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 59 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $3.9 billion, or 6 percent higher than the
year-ago quarter. Analysts had, on average, expected $3.7
billion in revenue.
Foreign currency revenue had a big impact on the quarter,
rising 67 percent to $217 million from year-ago levels on higher
volume and volatility.
