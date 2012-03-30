版本:
Forex lawsuit against BNY Mellon partly dismissed-ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 A U.S. judge on Friday partially dismissed a lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon over its foreign exchange pricing practices, according to a ruling.

The case is being litigated in a Northern California federal court.

