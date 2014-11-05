MOVES-BNY Mellon names Asmita Kapadia as head of EMEA corporate communications

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 BNY Mellon Investment Management said it appointed Asmita Kapadia to the newly created role of head of corporate communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Kapadia, who has more than 18 years of experience in financial services, has worked with Hermes Investment Management, M&G Investments and Colonial First State Investments, the wealth manager said.
She will report to Stan Neve, global head of investment management communications, with local oversight provided by Scott Stevens, EMEA head of marketing, the company said.
BNY Mellon Investment Management is a part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015