MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth hires Vivian Chan as wealth director in HK

Dec 18 BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, has hired Vivian Chan as wealth director of business development in Hong Kong.

Chan will provide services to high net worth individuals and families, and will report to Chuck Long, head of greater China for BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Chan joins from Oppenheimer & Co's Newport Beach office in California where she was a director of investments. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)