UPDATE 3-BoA-Merrill Lynch shuts European power and gas trading desk

By Karolin Schaps and David Sheppard
LONDON, Jan 7 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch shut
its European power and gas sales and trading operation on
Tuesday, the fourth major player to close parts of its
commodities business as tighter regulation and fewer arbitrage
opportunities erode profits.
Last month Morgan Stanley sold its main physical oil
trading unit to Russian state-run oil major Rosneft, and
Deutsche Bank said it was largely exiting commodities
trading. In July, JPMorgan put its physical trading
operations up for sale.
The sector is now dominated by commodities trading houses
and utilities, with Barclays, Citi and Goldman Sachs among the
only remaining large banks with a significant presence.
Difficulties around speculative trading in the growing
renewables market has also dented profitability, traders say.
BofA-ML had been scaling back its trading presence in the
European power and gas market over the past few months, said a
trading source, who has done business with the firm.
The group had not been a big player in the markets since
Bank of America took over Merrill Lynch in 2008, the source
said.
"The decision follows a recent review of its broader
commodities activities and reflects the combined impact of lower
client demand for European power and gas hedging and recent
regulatory changes," a BoA-ML spokesperson said in a statement.
The bank's European carbon trading desk will also be reduced
but will not be shut entirely, a source familiar with the matter
said.
Employees affected by the power and gas desk closure were
told of the news on Tuesday, with a low double-digit number of
staff affected, the source said.
BofA-ML will continue trading power and gas in the United
States as well as coal, commodity indexes, oil and metals
trading, the spokesperson said, and the bank will dispose of its
power and gas inventory through a formal sales process.
The bank has also let go three natural gas traders on its
Houston desk, SparkSpread.com reported later in the day. A bank
spokesman declined to comment on the departures or say whether
they were related to winding down the European desks.
Long-term sales and trading arrangements with power clients
will be wound down, according to a person familiar the matter.
The bank has supply and sales arrangements with both the
coal-fired 1,960-megawatt (MW) Eggborough plant in Yorkshire and
a 1,000-MW gas-fired plant in Barking, also in Britain.
Barking Power declined to comment and no one at Eggborough
Power was immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported in October the bank has been waiting for
more than three years for permission from the Federal Reserve to
enter into so-called "tolling" arrangements with power plants,
which would allow them to take a greater operational role in
electrical utilities.
The bank has made a number of hires in other parts of its
commodities business over the past year, however, including
Barclay's former oil chief George Cultraro, to run its global
crude and products trading business.