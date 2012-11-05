New Issue - Boardwalk Pipelines sells $300 mln in notes

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
Nov 5 Boardwalk Pipelines LP on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Boardwalk Pipelines Partners, LP . Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BOARDWALK PIPELINES AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.973 FIRST PAY 08/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.377 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/08/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.