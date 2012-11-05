版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:31 BJT

New Issue - Boardwalk Pipelines sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 5 Boardwalk Pipelines LP on Monday sold $300
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Boardwalk Pipelines Partners, LP
. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BOARDWALK PIPELINES

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    02/01/2023   
TYPE  SR NTS    ISS PRICE 99.973   FIRST PAY   08/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.377 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/08/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐