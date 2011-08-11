UPDATE 1-Higher rents boost Boardwalk funds from operations

* FFO per unit of C$0.66 meets expectations

* Q2 average rent rises to C$998 per suite

* Overall occupancy inches up to 97.49 percent

TORONTO, Aug 11 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI_u.TO) reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly funds from operations (FFO), thanks to slightly higher rental revenue.

In the second quarter, FFO edged up to C$34.7 million ($35 million), or 66 Canadian cents a unit, exactly equal to mean expectations according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from C$34.2 million, or 65 Canadian cents a unit, a year ago.

FFO is a key measure of performance for real estate companies that strips out the distorting effects of depreciation and other factors from earnings.

Rental revenue totaled C$103.8 million, up 0.4 percent from a year ago. The REIT, Canada's biggest apartment landlord, said the average monthly rent in the trust's portfolio for the quarter rose to C$998 per suite from C$979 a year earlier.

Overall occupancy in the quarter rose to 97.49 percent from 97.29 percent a year ago.

Units of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust jumped 5.08 percent to end at C$49.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, participating in the broad market rally.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)