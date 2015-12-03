版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 22:18 BJT

Sandell Asset asks Bob Evans to sell packaged-foods business

Dec 3 Sandell Asset Management Corp urged Bob Evans Farms Inc to sell its packaged foods business, which the activist investor said could fetch more than $950 million.

Cereal maker Post Holdings Inc has expressed interest in the packaged foods business, Sandell said in a letter dated Wednesday sent to Bob Evans board. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

