公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:50 BJT

CORRECTED-Golden Gate Capital to buy Bob Evans Restaurants for $565 mln

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say "Golden Gate Capital" is buying Bob Evans Restaurants not "Golden Globe Capital")

Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Gate Capital for $565 million.

The company said it would also buy Pineland Farms Potato Co for $115 million. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
