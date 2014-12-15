UPDATE 1-Bob Evans CEO resigns as part of board revamp

(Adds details, background)

Dec 15 Bob Evans Farms Inc said Chief Executive Steve Davis has resigned by mutual agreement effective immediately as its board steps up efforts to revamp the restaurant and packaged food company following a proxy fight.

Bob Evans said its independent board members unanimously concluded that the company would benefit from a new leadership as it strives to improve performance.

Bob Evans's recent performance under Davis has failed to meet the expectations of the board, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting Non-Executive Chair Mary Kay Haben.

"In the beginning he had a good tenure, but at this point, business results are not what we'd like and not what we're capable of," the Journal quoted her as saying. (on.wsj.com/1yQHOHs)

Bob Evans spokesman Scott Taggart and Davis did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter outside regular U.S. business hours.

Haben was named the company's non-executive chair in October, two months after four nominees of hedge fund Sandell Asset Management were elected to the board.

Bob Evans has been involved in a proxy fight with activist investor Sandell Asset, which has been urging the company to separate its food-products business and unlock the real-estate value embedded in its restaurant properties through a sale-leaseback transaction.

The company on Monday named Mark Hood, its chief financial officer, and Mike Townsley, president of the Bob Evans Foods unit, to fill the interim office of the CEO until a replacement for Davis is found.

Bob Evans said its board has formed a committee to search for a new CEO.

Davis, who has been CEO for the last 8 years, will remain with the company through the end of the year to assist with the transition process, Bob Evans said in a statement.

Bob Evans owns and operates 562 family restaurants in the United States and produces and distributes refrigerated and frozen foods through its BEF Foods unit.