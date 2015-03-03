Bob Evans not looking to sell or spin off BEF Foods

March 3 Restaurant and packaged food company Bob
Evans Farms Inc said it was not currently looking at
selling or spinning off its BEF Foods business and was
evaluating strategic options for all or a portion of its
real-estate assets.
The company has been involved in a proxy fight with activist
investor Sandell Asset, which wants it to separate its
food-products business and unlock the real-estate value embedded
in restaurant properties through a sale-leaseback.
Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $6.2 million, or 24 cents
per share, a year earlier, Bob Evans said.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)