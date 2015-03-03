UPDATE 1-Bob Evans not currently looking at hiving off food products business

(Adds details, background, shares)
March 3 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it was
not currently looking at selling or spinning off its
food-products business and was evaluating strategic options for
all or a portion of its real-estate assets.
Shares of the restaurant and packaged food company fell 18
percent to $48.80 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
The company has been involved in a proxy fight with activist
investor Sandell Asset Management Corp, which wants it to
separate the business, BEF Foods, and unlock the real-estate
value embedded in its restaurant properties.
The food-products division accounts for nearly 30 percent of
Bob Evans' total sales, with the rest coming from its
restaurants.
Sandell Asset Management, which reported a 9.2 percent stake
in Bob Evans as of September 2014, said in June that the
company's real-estate assets were worth more than $900 million.
Bob Evans earlier hired Lazard to review the possible
separation of BEF Foods, but said the independent adviser had
concluded that spinning off the business would not enhance
shareholder value.
The company hired JP Morgan in the third quarter to help
evaluate strategic options for its real-estate assets, including
a potential conversion to a real estate investment trust and a
sale-leaseback.
At least six state investment firms had shown interest in
buying Bob Evans' property assets, the Wall Street Journal
reported last September.
Bob Evans cut its full-year profit forecast to $1.40-$1.60
per share from $1.90-$2.10, citing weak demand at its
restaurants.
Net income fell to $5.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $6.2 million, or 24 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items the company earned 60 cents per share, below
the average analyst estimate of 70 cents.
Net sales increased 5 percent to $357.2 million, but fell
short of the average estimate of $359.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)