UPDATE 2-Alstom, Bombardier in 1 bln euro Paris train deal

PARIS/BANGALORE, June 29 French transport and power engineering company Alstom and Canadian partner Bombardier are to supply another 70 trains to Paris transport operator RATP for use on a suburban line that crosses the French capital and links it to Disneyland.

The contract is worth 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), including 336 million for Bombardier, the companies said on Friday. The order was an option on a contract signed in April 2009 for an initial 60 of the MI09 trains.

Deliveries will start in 2014 and be completed in late 2016.

"Each of the double-deck trainsets ... can transport up to 1,300 people," Alstom said. The 112-metre trains are made up of five cars and have a maximum speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

Bombardier will deliver the three intermediate cars of each train, which it will design and assemble at its manufacturing site in Crespin, northern France. Alstom's main site for the trains is in Valenciennes.

Alstom shares were up 6 percent at 24.565 euros by 1316 GMT.